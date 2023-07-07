Talking sharks with SEA Life We took a stop at SEA Life for its “Summer of Sharks” celebration!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You may have heard of Shark Week, but SEA Life Charlotte-Concord is taking things a step further with their “Summer of Sharks” exhibit.

For this celebration, you can meet the sharks face-to-face in their underwater tunnel before stopping by the aquarium’s shark-related artifacts such as fossils.

And since the event lasts all season, our very own Cheryl Brayboy stopped by SEA Life to learn about the importance of sharks and pay a visit to Charlotte’s ensemble of fearsome fish.

