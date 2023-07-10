Celebrating National Fashion Day with Charlotte is Creative Will White stops by the QC studio to discuss his career in the fashion industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - To showcase all things fashion in anticipation of Nation Fashion Day, the QC Life team decided to talk with fashion expert Will White.

White received a bachelor of art in fashion merchandising from Howard University. His long portfolio includes designs for Max Azria and the Washington Reskinettes and an appearance on season 17 of Project Runway, where he was a semi-finalist.

He attributes the start of his career to a professor at Howard who encouraged him to learn to sew. From that moment, he purchased his first sewing machine and has not looked back.

White describes his purpose for pursuing a career in the fashion industry by saying that, “at the end of the day I’m here to do new things, express what I view as ‘fashion’, and to help make it all just a little bit more accessible to the men and women of the world.”

