Charlotte Black Film Festival showcases African American innovators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Black Film Festival returned for the 13th annual event this weekend.

Founder Tommy Nichols stopped by the QC studio to discuss the schedule for the event.

As one of the largest multicultural festivals in the Southeast, the message of the Charlotte Black Film Festival is to empower black artists through showcasing African American innovators and their prevalence in the entertainment industry.

The Charlotte Black Film Festival is hosted at University Hilton Hotel. Screenings will also be streamed virtually on the IOCTV.net platform.

