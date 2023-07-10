Exploring the family-friendly Jeghetto’s Puppetry Workshop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins, the puppet master behind the Jeghetto Puppetry Workshop, pulled inspiration from Ralph Chessé to put together his show-stopping act.

It was on display at the Harvey B. Gantt Center this past weekend.

The puppet performance includes a fascinating combination of art, history and mechanics to create a magical live experience like no other.

His main inspiration comes from Ralph Chessé, an African American artist whom the Gantt Center has featured in an exhibit entitled “Visions: A Study of Form,” which is available until July 23.

