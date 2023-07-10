A modern-day take on Shakespeare’s sonnets The Central Piedmont Arts Drama Club invites you to come see their presentation of "Will and Whimsy: Sixteen Dramatically Illustrated Sonnets Of Shakespeare".

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - William Shakespeare, the famous English playwright and poet, is still known hundreds of years later for his work.

You might know “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” and so much more.

Now, local students are saying Shakespeare is way better performed and you’re invited.

“Will and Whimsy: Sixteen Dramatically Illustrated Sonnets of Shakespeare” is a performance put together by the Central Piedmont Drama Club.

Performances are free to attend and will take place on July 14 and July 15 at 7:30 p.m., and on July 16 at 2:30 p.m. in the Parr Center Theater on the Central Campus.

Shayla Addison, Elana Moye and Andrew Gjertsen stopped by the QC Life studio for more on the Bard’s enduring works.

You may also like: Exploring the family-friendly Jeghetto’s Puppetry Workshop

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.