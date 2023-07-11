Getting up close and personal with New Kid Joey McIntyre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Joey McIntyre - one of the original members of 80′s boy band New Kids on the Block - is bringing his solo tour to Charlotte this month.
It is much different than those arena tours the band has been performing on for decades.
This show will be in a theater that seats fewer than 500 people.
Kristen Miranda got a chance to talk with him about it recently but started with a confession.
McIntyre will be at the Booth Playhouse July 29. Get your tickets here.
