Getting up close and personal with New Kid Joey McIntyre He’ll be coming to Charlotte July 29.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Joey McIntyre - one of the original members of 80′s boy band New Kids on the Block - is bringing his solo tour to Charlotte this month.

It is much different than those arena tours the band has been performing on for decades.

This show will be in a theater that seats fewer than 500 people.

Kristen Miranda got a chance to talk with him about it recently but started with a confession.

McIntyre will be at the Booth Playhouse July 29. Get your tickets here.

[Read also: A modern-day take on Shakespeare’s sonnets]

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.