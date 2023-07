Carolina Panthers legends added to Hall of Honor Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad will be enshrined in the hall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Former Carolina Panthers Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad will be enshrined in the team’s Hall of Honor.

Darin Gantt, senior writer and managing editor for the team, dropped by the QC studio to talk about the induction.

The players will be honored on Oct. 29 against the Houston Texans. That will bring the total number of hall honorees to nine.

