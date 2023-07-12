Dance the night away at an upscale adult prom Dance the night away at an upscale adult prom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Darrell Williams, owner of Upscale Entertainment, stopped by the QC studio to discuss an upcoming event.

The Upscale Rooftop Adult Prom will be held on July 15 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event will have all of the nostalgia of a traditional prom but with more mature elements. From cocktails, pictures and music with DJ Mike Scott, it will sure to be a night to remember.

Tickets are available on the website and parking will be available on the fourth level. The event will be held at the Skyline Terrace at 1601 W. Trade St. The attire for the event is formal including gowns, suits and cocktail dresses, so come dressed to impress.

You may also like: Tap into your musical side with Arts+

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.