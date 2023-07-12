Savannah Bananas bring their creativity to NC Eric Jones and Reece Hampton return home to Charlotte as Bananas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two local players on the Savannah Bananas team stopped by the QC studio to talk about their baseball careers.

Eric Jones and Reece Hampton are both from Charlotte prior to joining the Savannah Banana team.

Jones attended South Mecklenburg High School and was a catcher and third baseman. He started his career by signing with the Minnesota Twins in 2019 before being picked up by the Seattle Mariners in 2021. He started playing for the Savannah Bananas in 2022.

Hampton went to Charlotte Christian High School and later played for the Charlotte 49ers in college. He started his professional career after being drafted in 2019 by the Detroit Tigers. He is currently a member of Party Animals but joined the Savannah Bananas in 2022.

Jones and Hampton also played on the Gastonia Honey Hunters team together. Both players were excited about Tuesday night’s game.

Dancing with the Savannah Bananas Eric Garlick learns some moves from the Party Animals on the Bananas team

