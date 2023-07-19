Jambox offers space for Charlotte-area musicians

Jambox offers space for local musicians Local business provides studios for local artists looking to get their start in the music industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jambox, a Charlotte-area music space, has added 12 new soundproof rooms available for rent. The booths can be held on a monthly rental or through a subscription.

Justin Honigstein, general manager of Jambox and a musician himself, stopped by the QC studio to discuss the project. Jambox’s efforts seek to provide affordable workspaces for local artists to have a creative outlet.

Honigstein and his team have made strides toward advancing the Charlotte music community through partnering with nonprofits and hosting concerts and open mic nights.

For more information about the Jambox workspaces, visit their website or stop by the store at 707 E. Hebron St., in Charlotte.

