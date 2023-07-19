El Thrifty CLT revamps Optimist Hall location, unveils new menu The cantina recently revamped its space and changed up its menu.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever been to Optimist Hall in Charlotte, you know the building is filled with many delicious restaurants and some cool shops.

One of those restaurants is the Mexican-inspired cantina El Thrifty CLT, which recently revamped its space and menu.

To talk more about the changes, Executive Chef Yasi Sapp joined the show.

The new menu focuses on fresh ingredients and traditional techniques.

In addition to the new menu, 10 new arcade games have also been added to the event space.

