Kannapolis hosting country doubleheader this weekend as part of summer series Eddie Montgomery and Deana Carter are scheduled to perform at Village Park.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QC Life) - The City of Kannapolis is in the middle of putting on its summer concert and movie series this weekend, featuring some big names.

On Friday, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery-Gentry will perform. On Saturday, Deana Carter is set to take the stage. Both will play at Village Park.

The concerts are part of the Parks and Recreation department’s efforts to ensure fun weekly events are available for the community to enjoy.

Becky Tolle and Laura Wolfe joined the show to talk more about the series.

All summer events are free of charge.

Related: Jambox offers space for Charlotte-area musicians

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.