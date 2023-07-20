Taking a quick lesson with the Pink Ice dance team

Learning the basics of majorette dance In the short time since it was formed, the dance group has already won the title of Grand Champion twice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local dance studio put on a brief lesson for the QC Life team Thursday morning.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy met up with Pink Ice dancers and learned about skills and stunts in the world of majorette dance, and also got some pointers on how to spin and throw a baton.

The group was organized with hopes of giving dancers from different backgrounds an opportunity to take the stage competitively.

In the short time since it was organized, the studio has already won the title of Grand Champion twice.

