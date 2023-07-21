Bluegrass musicians Darin and Brooke Aldridge prepare for new single, tour Bluegrass musicians Darin and Brooke Aldridge prepare for new single, tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They are outstanding bluegrass musicians from Cherryville and they’ve played dozens of times at the Grand Ole Opry.

Those are just a few of the many accomplishments of Darin and Brooke Aldridge.

The bluegrass duo has a new single, “Wildflower Too,” which comes out on Friday, July 28, on Billy Blue Records.

Before continuing on their tour, the two stopped by the QC Studios for some bluegrass melodies.

