Monster Jam set to return to the Spectrum Center this weekend The action is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monster Jam is back in the Queen City this weekend, featuring some of the most popular monster trucks out there.

The action all kicks off on Saturday, but QC Life’s Brian Stephenson got a Friday morning sneak-peek.

Daily events will begin at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Uptown, with a Pit Party taking place beforehand, starting at 10:30 a.m. each day.

Tickets for the show start at $20 and can be purchased here, or at the arena box office.

Pit passes are also available for both days.

