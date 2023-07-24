‘Change Please Coffee’ working to fight homelessness

Change Please Coffee's' new location in Charlotte is helping change lives Business is on a mission to combat unhoused with a new chance at life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Change Please Coffee started out as a coffee cart business in the UK back in 2015.

The nonprofit has quickly expanded over the years and has gone from a cart to a store front and currently operates in eight countries all over the world.

The mission is simple - to combat homelessness by providing a second chance at life.

The Innovation Barn in Charlotte is home to the company’s first U.S.-based training faciality and QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers takes us inside to show us how they are using it to change lives.

