Making a ground steak sandwich with Surry County guests Ground steak originated in the NC mountains during the Great Depression.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - About an hour and a half outside of Charlotte is Surry County, home of the Ground Steak Trail.

The “trail” is made up of 11 restaurants across the county that serve ground steak, which is a type of meat that came about during the Great Depression.

Cooks were looking for ways to increase the amount of food they could get from a pound of ground beef or ground chuck, and did so by boiling or browning the meat, adding flour and water or milk, and seasoning with salt and pepper.

The meat is often served on a bun with slaw, mayonnaise and sliced tomato.

Travis Frye, the creator of the Ground Steak Trail, and Freddy Hiatt, owner of the Dairy Center in Mount Airy, came into the QC Kitchen to show us how to make one of the famous mountain sandwiches.

