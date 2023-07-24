Closet Creatives puts creative twist on a traditional dinner party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Everyone can be creative.
One local group is making the idea of getting crafty with some friends a little easier.
Closet Creatives is similar to a dinner party with a twist; they craft a delicious meal and pair it with a unique hands-on workshop.
Melanee Marshall of Closet Creatives stopped by to tell us why this curated event is designed to ignite and liberate creativity.
