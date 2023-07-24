Exploring the trees above and the depths below at Cherry Treesort Cherry Treesort visitors can stay in fully-furnished treehouses or in hobbit-type houses built into the hillside.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you’re looking to get away, are you more of a mountain or a beach person?

Luckily, we have both here in the Carolinas. However, there is another category you might not have thought of.

Would you rather stay “in the air” or “in the ground?” At Cherry Treesort, you can do both.

Five months after buying a 27.5-acre farm in China Grove, owner Trent Cherry built his son a treehouse. Now, there are eight of them, complete with essentially all the amenities of a normal home.

“All of them have flushing toilets like a regular house would have,” Cherry said. “They have showers. They all have heating and air. They have TV with DVD players. Then we have a mini kitchen [with a] bar, sink, microwave, Keurig.”

Each treehouse has a name and its own unique characteristics. But, if going up isn’t your thing, then maybe Lucy Lu’s is more your speed.

The underground hobbit house has circle hallways and is built into the side of a hill. There are two hobbit houses. They have regular doors, but most people don’t use them once they unpack their bags.

“We have a place where families can come,” Cherry said. “Every tree house, every hobbit house has their own firepit, hammock swings. We’ve got a 70-by-30 jump pillow that we put in last year, that’s a huge hit. We have as many adults on there as we do kids bouncing on that thing.”

It’s a place designed for everyone to relax and unwind, and be a kid in their own way.

Those wishing to book a stay or learn more can do so here.

