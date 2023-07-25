Beating the summer heat at the Extreme Ice Center

Beat the summer heat with these events at the Extreme Ice Center The Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail has events lots of cool events coming up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re staying on trend with ways to stay cool this summer and this time you can get a little exercise.

The Extreme Ice Center is open in Indian Trial and is hosting all sorts of summer skates.

For those who don’t want to skate, there’s an arcade, a tavern with a full bar overlooking the ice arena and Pilates and a dance studio!

Katelyn Calfo with the Extreme Ice Center dropped for more on how the Extreme Ice Center can help you stay cool.

