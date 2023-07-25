Beating the summer heat at the Extreme Ice Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re staying on trend with ways to stay cool this summer and this time you can get a little exercise.
The Extreme Ice Center is open in Indian Trial and is hosting all sorts of summer skates.
For those who don’t want to skate, there’s an arcade, a tavern with a full bar overlooking the ice arena and Pilates and a dance studio!
Katelyn Calfo with the Extreme Ice Center dropped for more on how the Extreme Ice Center can help you stay cool.
