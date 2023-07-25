Making the ‘Almost Heaven’ donut with Sugar and Ice The dessert and coffee shop is located in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - Birkdale Village is a popular and growing entertainment and shopping center in Huntersville and is home a plethora of restaurants and dessert shops.

One of those is Sugar and Ice, which specializes in coffee and donuts.

The co-owner of the shop, Ryan Schooley, came into the QC Kitchen and made us the ‘Almost Heaven’ donut, one of their delicious treats.

The donut is made with plenty of cinnamon and sugar, and has a cookie butter filling with crumbles on top.

Check out our segments above to see how the donut turned out.

