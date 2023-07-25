Hitting the links indoors at Tempo Golf Club

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summertime is officially here, which means golfers are out in full force.
One place helping golfers hone in their skills is Tempo Golf Club in Huntersville. Complete with simulators and practice putting greens, the club is capable of helping golfers of all skill levels improve.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy visited the simulators to try her hand on the virtual links.
Aside from the golfing technology, Tempo Golf Club also features a bar and activities such as “PuttPong” and the Barnyard Practice Range.
