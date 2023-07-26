Belk partners with St. Jude for Dream Home Giveaway

ST. JUDE BELK BACK TO SCHOOL LOOKS Staying on trend with back to school looks from Belk

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristin Watkins, the Belk kids buyer, stopped by the studio to talk about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and the store’s KidFest event for back-to-school shopping.

Belk is returning for its fourth year as a prize sponsor for the Dream Home Giveaway, and one winner will receive a $500 Belk gift card.

Watkins also talked about Belk’s largest event focused on kids: KidFest. The event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at all Belk stores (Belk Outlets are excluded).

The event, which is designed for the whole family, features back-to-school shopping, treats, crafts, music and much more.

You may also like: Beating the summer heat at the Extreme Ice Center

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.