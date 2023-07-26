Belk partners with St. Jude for Dream Home Giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristin Watkins, the Belk kids buyer, stopped by the studio to talk about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and the store’s KidFest event for back-to-school shopping.
Belk is returning for its fourth year as a prize sponsor for the Dream Home Giveaway, and one winner will receive a $500 Belk gift card.
Watkins also talked about Belk’s largest event focused on kids: KidFest. The event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at all Belk stores (Belk Outlets are excluded).
The event, which is designed for the whole family, features back-to-school shopping, treats, crafts, music and much more.
