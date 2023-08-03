2023 American Legion World Series to kick off with 7th Inning Stretch Festival

2023 American Legion World Series to be kicked off with 7th Inning Stretch Festival The festival begins this Saturday in Shelby.

SHELBY, N.C. (QC Life) - Baseball is the king of sports in the summer, and as always, will return to Shelby for the American Legion World Series.

Ahead of this year’s tournament, which runs Aug. 10-15, the 7th Inning Stretch Festival will be held.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, the event will be kicked off by the Little Miss American Legion World Series Pageant.

The festival opens at 3 p.m. in downtown Shelby around the Court Square. Live music will begin shortly after, and North Carolina’s own Chris Lane will perform later in the evening.

Festival director Kim Davis spoke with the QC Life team to share more.

