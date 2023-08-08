Learning about the art of clowning with Carolina Clowns The volunteer group has been making appearances for more than 65 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you need a laugh, who is better to deliver than a group of clowns?

The Carolina Clowns have been entertaining folks in the Carolinas for more than 65 years and stopped by the QC Life studio to share some insight into their clown-manship.

All clowns are required to attend clown training and undergo background checks before they are allowed to perform with the company.

Carolina Clowns operate completely out of volunteerism and do not charge for appearances.

Lovey Dovey, Itsy Bitsy, Rowdy and Chef all came by to show off their clown skills.

