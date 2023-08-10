2023 American Legion World Series set to get underway in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (QC Life) - The first pitch of the 2023 American Legion World Series will be thrown out Thursday.
The tournament is a huge event that happens every year and brings thousands of people to Shelby.
QC Life’s Brian Stephenson was out at the fields as the games get set to begin.
Shelby was chosen as a permanent host for the event 12 years ago, in large part thanks to community support and host organizations involved.
Brian spoke with just a few of the people that help make the tournament happen.
