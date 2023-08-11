Checking out the creative landscape work of a Charlotte designer Gray Edgerton is an artist and landscape designer with MAC Landscape.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With summer in full swing and fall on its way, now is the perfect time to get outside.

One artist helping make the outside look beautiful is Gray Edgerton, an artist and landscape designer with MAC Landscape.

He played a role in creating the Serenity Garden in south Charlotte, which is an expansive woodland garden with a collection of thoughtfully integrated sculptural features and spaces for contemplation and reflection.

Edgerton created his first mural in Charlotte in Luminous Lane during this year’s Charlotte SHOUT.

He joined the show along with our friends at Charlotte is Creative to talk more about his work.

