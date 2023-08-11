How to create a crystal grid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taking care of both our bodies and minds while setting intentions for our future.
We’re talking about creating a crystal grid and how it can promote a person’s well-being.
A crystal grid is an arrangement of crystals on a specific geometric shape that focuses the energy of the crystals and your intention in a particular way for a particular purpose.
Marisa Cohen is a certified meditation teacher. She joined for more on what these crystals are and how they are useful.
