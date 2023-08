Learning about glass fusion art We were joined by Leigh Ann Filkin, the owner of Paint Your Hearts Out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Art comes in so many different styles, from clay to painting to woodwork.

But one studio is saying you’re never too old to pick up a new hobby or try a new art form.

We were joined by Leigh Ann Filkin, the owner of Paint Your Hearts Out. She talks with us about one of their art studio’s classes, glass fusion.

You may also like: How to create a crystal grid

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.