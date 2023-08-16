Creating little libraries to help the community You might have seen these tiny libraries around your neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s an initiative to help the community one little library at a time.

You might have seen these tiny libraries around your neighborhood. Now, a local Eagle Scout wants everyone to have the opportunity to read and have access to books.

Nathan Zhang is the creator of the little libraries. He talked with us about his inspiration for building them and the grand opening of a little free library at the Brighton Place condominium complex.

