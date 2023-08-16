Making pottery with Village Studio and Gallery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The newest member of the QC Life crew visited a local pottery studio to work on his skills this morning.
QC Life’s Jorge Andres went out to Village Studio and Gallery, one of two minority-owned pottery studios in the Carolinas, where he was shown the studio’s most popular pieces and how they are brought to life.
Ella Stafford, the owner of the studio, also shared some special events coming up.
Jorge even got a chance to try his hand at making some pottery and ran through some different techniques.
