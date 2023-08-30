Boutonnieres for men, a new trend for weddings Boutonnieres for men, a new trend for weddings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Next time you are getting dressed and headed to a wedding, you may want to add a pocket square boutonniere to your look.

Sofya Matsiukevich from VIIVI Floral Studio joined to talk about ways to incorporate this new trend into your look.

Matsiukevich began her floral business in 2019. Since then the business has grown in every way.

Matsiukevich, who specializes in weddings and event design, also knows about the latest wedding trends. She said the pocket square boutonnieres are a perfect way to add a pop of color to your suit.

She recommends getting creative with this trend and blending colors together.

