Oaklore Distilling Co. helps fight against hunger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hunger Action Month begins Sept. 1, and businesses are jumping into action.

Oaklore Distilling Co. is selling spirits for a cause over the next few weeks.

Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins joined us to talk about the unique way their business started and how they are now using a dream they once had to help others.

The duo has created an angel barrel program, where they select a nonprofit, allow them to pick out a bourbon or whiskey of their choice, and bottle it for them.

Once the spirit is created, proceeds from sales go to the nonprofit.

This month’s angel barrel will help Second Harvest Food Bank. You can visit their Matthews location to purchase the whiskey. Bogan and Simpkins tell us this is just the beginning; they have angel barrels planned out through 2025.

For more information, you can visit their website.

