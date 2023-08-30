Celebrating National Slinky Day and its connection to science

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The slinky was invented in 1943 and over the years it has become a must-have toy for kids.

It isn’t just for fun; the slinky can be used in STEM.

Jacki Lane from Project Scientist joined us to talk about the variety of slinkies and their connection to science. She showcased how the metal slinky can emulate sound frequency.

Project Scientist is a nonprofit that prepares girls for a future in STEM and introduces them to women who have careers in the field. For more information on the organization, you can visit their website.

