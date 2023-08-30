Queen City Robotics Alliance making a big move to serve more kids

The Queen City Robotics Alliance is making a big move to serve more kids QC@3: 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Queen City Robotics Alliance currently serves about 300 students out of one big room.

The organization has outgrown the space and will be moving into a facility to serve more kids.

Students and organizers joined us to talk about their future and showcase some of their creations. QCRA hosts STEM camps throughout the year. In some of the camps students get the chance to work with robots.

The organization wants to continue growing by providing multiple rooms and giving them a chance to provide more value to students.

Radhika Unnikrishnan and Paavan Gorrepati are members of the organization and told us about the importance of outreach. Unnikrishnan said outreach is a big part of robotics and allows them to connect with the community.

The organization welcomes all ages; they even teach senior citizens about cyber security. Organizers tell us they are always looking for volunteers. For more information, you can visit their website.

