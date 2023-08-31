Meet North Carolina’s newest hurling club An ancient sporting event from Ireland is growing in popularity in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Red Wolves Hurling Club has only been around for a year, and they have already earned a trophy. They recently traveled to Denver to compete and won their division.

The club is made up of members of all ages, they practice throughout the week and attend tournaments in the area. They welcome anyone to give the sport a try since they are planning to expand.

To learn more about the sport, you can go to their Instagram.

