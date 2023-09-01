How to find your soulmate in 2023 There are several ways to help find your perfect match.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Professional matchmaker, Julie Omole joined us this morning to talk about how dating is changing in 2023. Omole says many people are focusing on ways to become a better partner.

Since the pandemic, Omole says focus has shifted away from attracting the right partner to people looking inward to figure out ways to be better. If you are looking to date, she recommends widening your dating pool. Omole says date out of your comfort zone, even try dating outside of the city you live in.

Omole also recommends getting into deeper conversations on first dates, that will help you decide if someone is a suitable partner for you. For more dating advice, you can check out Omole’s Instagram.

