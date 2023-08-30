Enjoy a night in Charlotte for a good cause Enjoy a night in Charlotte for a good cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Close to 2 million Americans are affected by cancer every year.

FORK Cancer is an annual event that works with four non-profits to help the Charlotte cancer community.

This year’s event will feature a four-course meal created by a joint effort from eight different chefs. There will also be signature cocktails and entertainment.

Chef Mark Allison joined to give us a sample of what people can expect. He created jicama, pear, lime and mint salad with pan-fried fish. For more information and to sign up for this event, visit their website.

