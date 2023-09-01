How you can give dad a helping hand There has been a recent rise in the number of stay-at-home dads.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Over the last two decades, the number of stay-at-home dads has risen from 11 percent to 18 percent. Charlotte Dads groups is a part of the City Dads Network, they host events to support members in their fatherhood journey.

Co-organizer, Justin Knapik joined us to talk about the struggles some fathers may have with identity. Parenthood has many ups and downs, and Knapik says support is important to get through the adverse moments.

Charlotte Dads group hosts monthly meetings and outings. The group often goes golfing, shoots pool and meets up at coffee shops. Knapik says the group is a resource and encourages all men to come to at least one meet to see what the groups all about.

