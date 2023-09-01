Matthews Alive Festival returns this weekend The Labor Day celebration is dedicated to helping nonprofits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Matthews Alive returns for its 31st year. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 1 and continues through Monday, Sept. 4.

The festival is filled with carnival rides, pop up market, and live entertainment. This year, they are hosting an unlimited arm band night on Friday, they are starting the event at 4 p.m.

For more information on tickets, you can visit their website.

