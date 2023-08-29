‘Harmonies & Harvests’ raising money to help food bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Enjoy delicious food and music for a good cause. Backstage Lounge is hosting Harmonies & Harvests an event that will feature a four-course meal, signature cocktails, and live music.

This event will raise money to help support Second Harvest Food Bank. The proceeds help feed those in need and reduce food waste. This summer, the food bank gave out a record amount of supplies. Since then, they have spoken out about needing help to ensure they can assist as many families as possible for the remainder of the year.

Chef Tommy Pareso gave us a sample of what guests can expect, he made a grilled peach salad. The event will be happening at a speakeasy, the password is posted every week on Backstage Lounge’s Instagram. The event gets underway on Sept. 7th. For more information, you can visit their website.

