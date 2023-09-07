Meet Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel We were joined by Twiggy, along trainers and handlers Chuck Best and Toni Tedesco, to learn more about this unique animal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Soon thousands of collectible vehicles will be on display around the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

From classic hot rods to Hollywood movie cars, there is something for everyone of all ages.

That includes one super adventurous squirrel.

Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel has been captivating adults and children since 1979.

We were joined by Twiggy, along trainers and handlers Chuck Best and Toni Tedesco, to learn more about this unique animal.

