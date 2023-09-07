Shawn Wayans performing at Charlotte’s The Comedy Zone Wayans will headline The Comedy Zone this weekend. He has two shows on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Shawn Wayans, known for his stint on “In Living Color” and films like “Scary Movie” and “White Chicks,” is bringing his comedy style to the Queen City.

Wayans will headline The Comedy Zone this weekend. He has two shows on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Before his standup stint, Wayans talked with Jorge Andres about his career and the excitement he gets from stand-up comedy.

