New trends in wedding centerpiece design Katie Greder from the Charlotte Bride Guide and Madison Lloyd, the owner of “Destination Us,” joined us for more on these trends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you’re planning a wedding or know someone who is.

While the “I do” is a staple, decorations and traditions are always changing.

So we’re getting some help keeping up with the ever-changing trends, specifically as it pertains to centerpieces.

Katie Greder from the Charlotte Bride Guide and Madison Lloyd, the owner of “Destination Us,” joined us for more on these trends.

You may also like: Backyard Brunch Pop-Up coming to Ballantyne’s Backyard next weekend

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.