Backyard Brunch Pop-Up coming to Ballantyne’s Backyard next weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It doesn’t get better than brunch on the weekend.

Well next weekend, the Backyard Brunch Pop-Up is happening Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ballantyne’s Backyard.

General admission starts at $5, while VIP passes are $35. Doors open at 11 a.m. for VIP passholders and 12 p.m. for general admission.

Live entertainment, brunch bites and drink pouches will be available.

Cassidy Sheehan and Chef Dallas Green joined us in the QC Kitchen with a preview of one of the culinary offerings!

