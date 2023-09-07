Panthers’ TopCats cheerleading squad set for exciting 2023 season The Panthers’ coaches and players haven’t been the only ones training this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Carolina Panthers’ new season is just days away, and the coaches and players aren’t the only ones working hard to get ready.

The team’s cheerleading squad, known as the TopCats, have been putting in work all summer to prepare for gameday.

Made up of 25 men and women, a handful of the cheerleaders took time to talk to the QC Life team.

This year’s TopCats will take the field for the first time together during Carolina’s home opener, when the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 18 on Monday Night Football.

