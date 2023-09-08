zMax Dragway preparing to host SuperMotocross World Championship In preparation for the races, crews had to bring in 40 million pounds of dirt to construct the track.

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - The area around Charlotte Motor Speedway is playing host to a couple awesome events this weekend, one of which is the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Held at the zMax Dragway on Sept. 9, the event will kick off the inaugural postseason for the sport of off-road motorcycle racing.

In preparation for the races, crews had to bring in 40 million pounds of dirt to construct the track.

QC Life’s Jorge Andres got a sneak-peek at the event and was able to catch up with some members of the track crew, as well as some riders participating in the races.

