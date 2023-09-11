Charlotte-based actor celebrates National Actors’ Day While much of the acting world has been in negotiations, we still wanted to highlight some great talent here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday was National Actors’ Day and there is so much talent around the Queen City.

While much of the acting world has been in negotiations, we still wanted to highlight some great talent here.

We were joined by one-half of the Charlotte is Creative Duo, Matt Olin, and his friend, Pat Dortch.

Dortch is a Charlotte-based actor who owns Dortch Acting Studio. He has appeared in “Army Wives” and “Stranger Things,” among many others.

He talked about his career, his acting studio and his thoughts on the writer’s strike and its hopeful conclusion.

You may also like: Making gameday foods as the new NFL season kicks off

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.