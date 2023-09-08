Making gameday foods as the new NFL season gets kicked off Chef Tim Schafer of The Brew Chef joined the show to help with some gameday recipes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The NFL season officially kicked off Thursday night, and on Sunday, the games will really get underway.

To celebrate to return of the most-watched sport in America, Chef Tim Schafer of The Brew Chef joined the show to help with some gameday recipes.

He made some shrimp and beef skewers, as well as some sliders, and talked about which beers pair best with certain types of foods.

Be sure to watch our segment above to get your kitchen gameday ready.

