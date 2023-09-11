‘Hyprov’ is more than comedy or hypnosis

As part of the Queen City Comedy Experience, Hyprov was in the Queen City.

‘Hyprov’ is more than comedy or hypnosis The comedic take on hypnosis includes some famous guys.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s more than comedy or standup or hypnosis; it’s called Hyprov!

The comedic take on hypnosis includes some famous guys.

As part of the Queen City Comedy Experience, Hyprov was in the Queen City.

We got a chance to talk with Asad Mecci, a world-renowned hypnotist, and Colin Mochrie, a comedian you might know best for his role in “Whose Line Is it Anyway.”

You may also like: Learn to fold a fitted sheet on National ‘Make Your Bed’ Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.